News

Napa Auto Parts, Universal Technical Institute Form Strategic Alliance

Napa has become the preferred Universal Technical Institute auto parts supplier, which includes its best-in-class Napa Autotech training program that will be available to faculty, the company said.

Danielle Hess

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and Napa Auto Parts have joined forces, as Napa has become the preferred Universal Technical Institute auto parts supplier, which includes its best-in-class Napa Autotech training program that will be available to faculty, the company said.

Napa will supply essential parts for hands-on labs, including brake kits, rotors, bulbs, bearing kits, wheel weights and more. The initial stage of the partnership will impact UTI, MMI and NTI-branded campuses and may be expanded to MIAT-branded campuses in the future, the company said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand remains strong for skilled transportation
technicians nationally, with the estimation that there are approximately 110,000 total new openings
each year for automotive, diesel and collision repair technicians nationally through 2030,
including net employment changes and net replacements. With this partnership, UTI and Napa aim to help meet this demand by providing access to the necessary supplies for on-campus training and connections with Napa customers, the company said.

