The Yokohama Rubber Co.’s Geolandar H/T G056 will be fitted as original equipment on the new Mazda CX-9.

The midsize crossover SUV will be launched in North America this spring and will be available with two Geolandar H/T tire sizes: P255/60R18 107H and 255/60R18 108H.

The Geolandar H/T G056 is a highway terrain tire designed to deliver wear resistance and durability, quietness, comfort, and handling performance on and off the highway, YRC said.