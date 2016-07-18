Yokohama’s Geolandar OE on Mazda CX-9
The Yokohama Rubber Co.’s Geolandar H/T G056 will be fitted as original equipment on the new Mazda CX-9.
The midsize crossover SUV will be launched in North America this spring and will be available with two Geolandar H/T tire sizes: P255/60R18 107H and 255/60R18 108H.
The Geolandar H/T G056 is a highway terrain tire designed to deliver wear resistance and durability, quietness, comfort, and handling performance on and off the highway, YRC said.
The following two tabs change content below.
Latest posts by Tire Review Staff (see all)
- Happy Holidays from Tire Review, Newsletter Changes - December 23, 2016
- Continental Launching New Social Networking App at CES 2017 - December 22, 2016
- Richardson Named Tirecraft Canada Head - December 22, 2016
-
Jeff