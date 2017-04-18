Yokohama Continues Los Angeles Angels Sponsorship

Yokohama Tire Corp. has extended its longtime sponsorship of the Los Angeles Angels for the eighth consecutive season.

“The Los Angeles Angels have been fantastic marketing partners and their fans are terrific,” said Alan Holtschneider, YTC director of marketing. “We’re looking forward to another great season of Angels baseball.”

With the sponsorship Yokohama will have its corporate logo placed in the highly visible position of left centerfield.

Yokohama’s 2017 sports sponsorships include the English Premier League’s Chelsea FC, Nitro Circus Live US Tour, Spartan Race Series, Needham Memorial Day Soccer Tournament, US Youth Soccer and motorsports series such as the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama.