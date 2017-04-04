Yokohama Adds New UHP Tire to Advan Line

Yokohama Tire Corp. has rolled out a new ultra high performance tire for its Advan line –the Advan A052.

Designed for sports car, track day and race enthusiasts, the A052 offers extreme grip for street and track use.

The tire features an all-new asymmetric tread pattern and special compound derived from Yokohama’s racing heritage, the tiremaker said. A stable outer compound rib with a notched micro groove helps with enhanced heat dissipation. Additionally, two wide inner circumferential grooves offer straight-line stability and outstanding wet traction.

“The A052 is engineered for superior handling, increased traction and improved lap times,” said Andrew Briggs, senior director of tire business planning, product planning and sales operations. “It delivers proven performance and extremely high levels of wet and dry grip.”

Advan A052 is available in 19 sizes, from 16- to 18-inch wheel diameter, and fits high-performance cars such as the Porsche 911, Mercedes C63 AMG, BMW M3, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, and Subaru WRX STI.