Women in Auto Care Sets Summer Leadership Conference Date

Women in Auto Care is hosting its 2017 Summer Leadership Conference on July 19-20, 2017 at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

“Our conferences offer attendees quality education for personal and professional growth along with opportunities to network and build relationships with industry professionals sharing similar goals and visions,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president of Women in Auto Care. “We are thrilled to be headed to Nashville and we want this to be our biggest and best event to date. I want to personally ask all of our members to bring a colleague and introduce them to our strong and vibrant community.”

Past conferences have focused on personal development areas such as energy management, emotional intelligence and StrengthFinder.

This summer’s conference theme is leadership and two of the sessions that focus on this area of growth are communication and creating presence. The agenda also includes interviews with Susan Ulrey, of Tenneco and Amy Bonder, of Bridgestone Retail Operations, as well as discussion of telematics, vehicle trends and legislation.

The conference is open to all professionals in the auto care industry. Online registration will be available in late April, along with a detailed agenda.

For more information on the Women in Auto Care, visit www.womeninautocare.org.