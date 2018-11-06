Wilcox Supply Inc. Changes Name of Online Store to Tire Supply Network

Wilcox Supply Inc. has rebranded and changed the name of its online store from Discount Tire Supply to Tire Supply Network.

Four months into Discount Tire Supply’s operation, the company was served a cease and desist letter from The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, d.b.a. Discount Tire for alleged trademark infringement. The letter stipulated that the company immediately stop using the name Discount Tire Supply and its former domain name, discounttiresupply.com.

The company says, “We were surprised to receive the letter as our companies serve very different markets within the tire industry. Discount Tire Supply (now known as Tire Supply Network) specializes in serving tire shop businesses with tire supplies and tire shop equipment. Discount Tire deals in “sales of tires and wheels through nationwide brick-and-mortar retail stores and the Internet via e-commerce platforms” direct to consumer. As a brand new company, we simply did not have the time or resources to be stuck in litigation with a company as large as Discount Tire, no matter how justified we felt our claim. Our legal counsel advised us to comply with Discount Tire’s demands – and so we have decided to start again with the name Tire Supply Network.”

Tire Supply Network is a division of Wilcox Supply Inc. Its mission is to provide our customers a one-stop e-commerce solution that displays Wilcox’s entire catalog of products in an easy-to-navigate environment. Visit its new website at tiresupplynetwork.com.