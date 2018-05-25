Vipal Rubber Launches New Tire Management Software for Fleets

Vipal Rubber has launched Vipal Fleets, a new platform that enables quick and accurate tire diagnostics. In fleets, the tool also assists in inventory control, in addition to tire measurement and management.

Vipal Fleets informs the user about the need to remove the tires for shipment to the retreader, thus, contributing to the fleets’ reduction in cost per kilometer (CPK), among other benefits.

“Vipal Fleets is yet another tool that integrates Vipal’s service package and its Authorized Customer Network, which offers a great opportunity to generate efficient computer control in both tire performance and inventory control, in addition to quick, accurate, and complete diagnostics. We consider it an indispensable tool for transportation’s current reality,” says Leandro Rigon, director of international business at Vipal Rubber.

The platform can be accessed from computers, tablets and smartphones, allowing the retreaders technical teams to perform fast and accurate diagnostics, thereby reducing fleet response time. In cases there is a Wi-Fi network outage or data limitation, Vipal Fleets also works as an application, which allows you to perform the necessary transactions, including rotations, measurements and data collection, which later, when connected to the Internet, are updated automatically in the cloud. The innovation is also designed to serve fleets that use RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) chips to identify their tires. In this case, the process will be even faster and more accurate, allowing for high inventory control.

Among the information available in the Vipal Fleets management system are: support for tire inventory, cost control, yield control, delivery and evidence recording in cases of casing disposal with the retreader, as well as photo registration of a tire’s end of useful life, ensuring a follow-up from its first use until it becomes unusable.

With the Quick Diagnostic module, for example, technicians have at their disposal a measuring tool capable of performing a complete tire analysis without the need for a prior system registration. The agile diagnosis makes it possible to avoid and predict the premature loss of tires, reinforcing the importance of cost per kilometer (CPK). The real-time analysis provides a comprehensive, multi-indicator report that enables you to make decisions based on one or more tire conditions.