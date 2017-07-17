Tyrexpo India, GarageXpo India Concludes

This year’s Tyrexpo India and GarageXpo India 2017 were a success, according to event organizers.

The event featured more than 2,017 trade visitors and 80 exhibitors from 30 countries.

Event highlights such as TyreTalk/GarageTalk Seminar and Tyrexpo/GarageXpo Technical Workshop were well-received during the three-day show, organizers said.

The TRiLA Awards, which took place on the last evening, honored several from across the industry. Apollo Tyres won Hatch Back Tyre of the Year, TBR Tyre of the Year, TRiLA Company of the Year as well as The Best Marketing Person of the Year Award. Yokohama Tires followed closely with two awards including Tyre of the Year Up Sizing and SUV Tyre of the Year. Bridgestone earned awards for Tyre of the Year Luxury and TRiLA Sedan Tyre of the Year.