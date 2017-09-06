News/tire recall
September 6, 2017

Triangle Recalling Certain TR643 Tires

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Sponsor of FC Harlem

TBC Corp. Expands Mud Claw Extreme MT Line

Kumho Hires New Managing Director

Hercules Introduces New Line of Specialty Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Features NFL Coach Jon Gruden in Videos

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

TBC’s Truck Tire Giveaway at the Great American Trucking Show

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

Neal to Head Up Bridgestone OTR Business

Triangle Tire USA (Triangle) is voluntarily recalling certain Triangle TR643 tires, size ST225/75R15 designed for speciality trailer applications on pull-behind trailers and RVs. Due to a manufacturing process error within one specific mold during a six-day production period, some of the tires may have a hole where the sidewall and the tread meet, resulting in an air leak. According to the company, only 288 tires were involved of which Triangle has quarantined the majority (between warehouse and dealer inventory).

Triangle will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 15, 2017. For more information, customers can contact Triangle customer service at 1-615-610-5050.

 

Updated Sept. 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET. 

Show Full Article