Triangle Recalling Certain TR643 Tires

Triangle Tire USA (Triangle) is voluntarily recalling certain Triangle TR643 tires, size ST225/75R15 designed for speciality trailer applications on pull-behind trailers and RVs. Due to a manufacturing process error within one specific mold during a six-day production period, some of the tires may have a hole where the sidewall and the tread meet, resulting in an air leak. According to the company, only 288 tires were involved of which Triangle has quarantined the majority (between warehouse and dealer inventory).

Triangle will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 15, 2017. For more information, customers can contact Triangle customer service at 1-615-610-5050.

Updated Sept. 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET.