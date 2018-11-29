Toyo Tires Announces $138M Expansion of Georgia Manufacturing Facility

Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc., announced that it is planning a $138 million expansion of its facility in Cartersville, Georgia.

Through a two-phase expansion, Toyo will construct a new 254,000-square-foot facility with an annual production capacity of 2.4 million passenger vehicle tires. Upon completion of the expansion, the company will employ approximately 2,100 Georgia residents and create more than 150 jobs. New jobs will include positions in production, support and administration.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia offers the strategic resources necessary to retain dynamic companies and support industry leaders in long-term growth,” said Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. “Toyo Tires is a valued member of Georgia’s family of innovative automotive manufacturers and suppliers, and it’s clear that the company’s leadership recognizes the benefits of operating in our competitive economic environment. By choosing Cartersville over international competition, Toyo Tires will continue to hire from Georgia’s talented workforce and utilize our highly connected transportation infrastructure to reach its growing customer base. We appreciate Toyo Tires’ commitment to creating even more quality jobs here in Georgia and look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years to come.”

In 2016, Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc. became the Toyo Tires Group’s largest manufacturing operation with an annual production capacity of 11.5 million tires. The state-of-the-art Toyo Tires manufacturing facility began operations in 2006 and features a proprietary Advanced Tire Operation Module production system. The location of the facility was chosen to enhance distribution and inventory availability to meet the increasing demands for Toyo and Nitto tires sold through Toyo Tires’ expanding network of retailers.

“The level of cooperation from the State of Georgia and Bartow County over the years continues to exceed our expectations,” said Don Bunn, president of Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc. “Toyo Tires is proud to be a member of the Georgia business community and strives to show its appreciation by being a great place to work and by supporting community organizations throughout the state.”