The leadership teams of two Camso manufacturing sites in Emporia, Kansas, hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate joining the Michelin manufacturing network and their inclusion in the Michelin North America footprint.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate the Camso Emporia community’s inclusion into the larger Michelin network,” says Manufacturing Director Jason Davis, “The growth and the journey of these facilities have made it an especially exciting couple of years and we’re proud of our role in continuing to feed the world.”

Emporia is home to two manufacturing plants. Camso acquired the facility that produces agricultural tracks and wheels in 2002. At the time, the facility only had one track and 50 employees, Michelin says. Through steady investment in the area, the company has increased production, added a remanufacturing plant and increased the number of employees to almost 300 between the two facilities. The company has also invested $6.5 million in the last two years to expand and improve the site.