October 9, 2017

Toyo Sponsors UCLA Athletics, Rose Bowl Stadium

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is now the Official Tire of UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The three-year partnership includes Toyo Tires signage inside Pauley Pavilion and at the Rose Bowl Stadium as well as on-site activation at select events. The brand will also be integrated into the radio broadcasts for men’s football and men’s basketball games, Toyo said.

“We are excited to partner with UCLA Athletics and the Rose Bowl Stadium, both a short distance from our headquarters in Southern California,” said Stan Chen, senior manager of events and sponsorships, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to support college athletics while at the same time introducing the Toyo Tires brand to fans at the games; listening on the radio; and watching around the country.”

