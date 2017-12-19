Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Tenneco has launched an additional 12 Monroe Quick-Strut premium strut assembly product lines this month to increase vehicle coverage by 1.1 million new replacement opportunities. In 2017, the company increased total coverage to over 27 million vehicles, launching a record high of 296 Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers.

Each Quick-Strut assembly features components necessary to complete a high-quality strut replacement: premium Monroe strut technology tuned and tested to help provide OE-style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE-equivalent spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components.

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies are now available for the following additional vehicle applications:

2005-2007 Ford Five Hundred (Front – first to market*)

2005-2007 Ford Freestyle (Front – first to market*)

2005-2007 Mercury Montego (Front – first to market*)

2006-2008 Subaru Forester (Rear – first to market*)

2009-2013 Toyota Highlander (Rear)

2013-2015 Toyota Venza (Rear)

2000-2004 Subaru Outback (Front)

* First available in the aftermarket from a major ride control manufacturer.

Also introduced this month were Monroe OESpectrum rear shock absorbers for 2013-2015 Chevrolet Spark and 2007-2013 Suzuki SX4 models, and OESpectrum front struts for 2007-2016 Honda CR-V and 2012-2016 Toyota Camry models.

“We are extending the proven quality advantages of Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies to millions of additional vehicles each year,” said John Perrin, executive director of product management for Tenneco’s North America Aftermarket business. “Strut replacement is a milestone service opportunity – a service provider might only have one chance to perform this service over the life of a specific vehicle. Given the importance of this job, repair professionals are looking for top-quality products that will help ensure the OE-style ride and exceptional reliability demanded by consumers.”