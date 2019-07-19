Monroe Introduces 22 New Parts, Including Quick-Strut Assemblies

Monroe has introduced 22 new part numbers that will enable automotive service providers to address a combined total of nearly 2.5 million additional vehicle repair opportunities.

The new Monroe products are available immediately through parts providers across North America.

Among the latest Monroe parts are 18 additional strut assemblies, including 12 premium Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies. Additional applications now covered by the Monroe Quick-Strut offering are 2011-2014 Ford Edge (front), 2008-2010 Honda Odyssey (front), 2013-2018 Ford C-Max (front), 2004-2006 Pontiac Vibe (rear), 2003-2006 Toyota Matrix (rear), 2007-2012 Hyundai Veracruz (front), 2005-2009 Subaru Outback (rear) and 2004-2006 Infiniti G35 (front) models. Genuine Monroe Quick-Strut units are covered by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty and “Feel the Difference” Guarantee money-back consumer offer.

Also new to the Monroe offering are three additional Monroe Magnum rear shocks covering more than 280,000 Ford F250 and F350 Super Duty trucks, model years 2017-2019. Monroe also has introduced a Magnum steering stabilizer for 2008-2010 Ford F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty models. Monroe Magnum shocks are covered by an exclusive 90-day risk-free ride offer.