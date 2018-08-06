Telehandler Tire Solutions from BKT

BKT has confirmed its focus on the telehandler market, a segment that is undergoing strong evolution, and demands high performance in terms of load capacity, safety as well as resistance against mechanical stress and cuts. According to the company, the complex needs of construction sites, farms and freight villages can be satisfied by means of a highly performing range designed as a response to these specific requirements and making operators’ work more comfortable.

Especially developed for telehandlers in industrial applications, Multimax MP 527 is a versatile radial tire providing excellent traction and stability especially during the lifting stage thanks to an aggressive tread design and the robust sidewall. Extraordinarily resistant and durable, this tire is available in the following sizes: 340/80R18, 360/70R18, 340/80R20, 400/70R20, 400/70R24, 400/80R24, 440/80R24, 460/70R24, 500/70R24, 480/80R26 and 440/80R28.

Outstanding versatility, instead, is the distinguishing feature of RT 747 Agro Industrial. This agro-industrial tire ensures maximum stability and excellent grip thanks to its extra large lugs. It is a perfect multi-purpose tire that can provide best support in many applications and is now available in the two sizes 460/70R24 and 500/70R24.

Particularly versatile is also Multimax MP 522, a tire that is suitable for any agro-industrial application providing great stability and high load capacity. The reinforced bead along with the steel belts ensure excellent traction plus extraordinary cut resistance – essential features for digging and loading operations. Many are the sizes, namely 280/80R18, 340/80R18, 340/80R20, 380/75R20, 400/70R20, 400/70R24, 400/80R24, 440/80R24, 460/70R24, 500/70R24, 540/70R24, 480/80R26 and 440/80R28.

Another solution designed for agro-industrial handling equipment is Con Star, which distinguishes itself by means of great vertical and lateral stability – an essential requirement for lifting operations. The tire features wide lugs that increase the contact area on the ground enabling the tire to withstand heavy loads. Being made of a special compound, the risk of cuts and other damages is notably reduced and a more extended tire life-cycle is ensured. CON STAR is available on the market in the following sizes: 340/80 – 18, 340/80 – 20, 380/75 – 20, 400/70 – 20, 400/70 – 24, 400/80 – 24, 440/80 – 24, 460/70 – 24, 500/70 – 24, 480/80 – 26 and 440/80 – 28.

Particularly suitable for municipality and maintenance applications as well as loading operations is TR 461. This tire has an extraordinarily robust sidewall turning into increased resistance against cuts and chips even on extremely hard surfaces. The tire is available in the following sizes: 12.5/80 – 18, 16.9 – 24, 19.5L – 24, 21L – 24 and 16.9 – 28.

Excellent traction plus top self-cleaning properties make Grip Star a real star. The tire is perfect for all seasons and particularly suitable for operations on muddy terrains. It is presently available in size 15.5/80 – 24.