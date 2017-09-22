Sumitomo Files Inconsequential Noncompliance Petition

Sumitomo Rubber Industries has filed a Petition for Decision of Inconsequential Noncompliance to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The petition was filed after the company determined that certain Falken truck tires do not fully comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 119, New Pneumatic Tires for Motor Vehicles with a GVWR of more than 4,536 kilograms (10,000 pounds) and Motorcycles. SRI filed a noncompliance report dated June 20, 2017. SRI also petitioned NHTSA on July 10, 2017, for a decision that the subject noncompliance is inconsequential as it relates to motor vehicle safety.

Approximately 5,408 Falken truck tires (Model RI151), size 225/70R19.5, manufactured between October 17, 2016, and April 28, 2017, are potentially involved.

SRI explains that the noncompliance is that the number of plies indicated on the sidewall of the subject tires do not match the actual number of plies in the tire construction, and therefore, do not meet all applicable requirements specified in paragraph S6.5(f) of FMVSS No. 119. Specifically, the tires are marked with “TREAD 5 PLIES STEEL” whereas the correct marking should be “TREAD 4 PLIES STEEL.”