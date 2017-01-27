Snap-on Offers Line of Creepers

Snap-on is offering a new line of creepers to keep techs off the floor and more comfortable when doing undercar and lower-body work.

The Snap-on JCW77BL and JCW77R Flat-Oval Adjustable Heavy-Duty Creeper feature a new hinge mechanism and allows for one-hand height adjustment that makes changing the creeper position fast and easy, Snap-on said. A four-position headrest helps create a better visual field and new, flat-oval tubing construction eliminates sharp corners on the frame. Additionally, 4-inch casters on the base offer 1-3/8-inch ground clearance and the 130-inch wide frame has a plywood core and is topped with high-density foam padding and a heavy-duty vinyl cover.

The Snap-on JCW72BL and JCW72R Flat-Oval Heavy-Duty Creeper are designed with similar features and benefits, but have a static frame. The creepers are available in black and red and are constructed with heavy-duty padding and vinyl cover atop a solid plywood core.

The Snap-on JCW80A Series Creeper Seat offers a new caster profile to reduce rolling resistance and make this creeper seat easier to maneuver, Snap-on said. Featuring a 16 gauge 1-inch steel frame, the creeper comes with an integrated storage drawer and parts tray. The seat has a solid plywood core and is covered by a heavy-duty vinyl cover with high density foam cushioning. The JCW80A is available in a variety of colors.

For more information on Snap-on’s creeper line, visit snapon.com.