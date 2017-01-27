News/Snap-on
January 27, 2017

Snap-on Offers Line of Creepers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Nokian Rolling Out Next Gen Hakkapeliitta

Trelleborg Official Partner of AGCO Africa Summit

OTC Releases Wireless Video Scope Kit

Snap-on Offers Line of Creepers

Mevotech Hires Director of Sales

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Snapon_Creeper_JCW77BL

Snap-on is offering a new line of creepers to keep techs off the floor and more comfortable when doing undercar and lower-body work.

The Snap-on JCW77BL and JCW77R Flat-Oval Adjustable Heavy-Duty Creeper feature a new hinge mechanism and allows for one-hand height adjustment that makes changing the creeper position fast and easy, Snap-on said. A four-position headrest helps create a better visual field and new, flat-oval tubing construction eliminates sharp corners on the frame. Additionally, 4-inch casters on the base offer 1-3/8-inch ground clearance and the 130-inch wide frame has a plywood core and is topped with high-density foam padding and a heavy-duty vinyl cover.

The Snap-on JCW72BL and JCW72R Flat-Oval Heavy-Duty Creeper are designed with similar features and benefits, but have a static frame. The creepers are available in black and red and are constructed with heavy-duty padding and vinyl cover atop a solid plywood core.

The Snap-on JCW80A Series Creeper Seat offers a new caster profile to reduce rolling resistance and make this creeper seat easier to maneuver, Snap-on said. Featuring a 16 gauge 1-inch steel frame, the creeper comes with an integrated storage drawer and parts tray. The seat has a solid plywood core and is covered by a heavy-duty vinyl cover with high density foam cushioning. The JCW80A is available in a variety of colors.

For more information on Snap-on’s creeper line, visit snapon.com.

Show Full Article