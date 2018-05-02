Rotary Lift Offers Tips for Replacing Wheel Equipment

Every piece of equipment eventually needs to be replaced. But when?

Rotary Lift offers some advice for knowing when that fateful day arrives. According to the company’s blog, ask yourself the following:

Do an occasional check in to be sure your shop is running at optimal operating efficiency. Is your business growing? If so, your equipment could be holding you back, the company’s blog says.

When it comes to tire changers, Rotary Lift recommends watching out for worn out shoe sliders, hydraulic seals and pressure bladders and upgrading your equipment if it can’t handle large rim diameter tires, which is a trend in the marketplace.

