News/alignment system
May 2, 2018

Rotary Lift Offers Tips for Replacing Wheel Equipment

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Rotary Lift Offers Tips for Replacing Wheel Equipment

AWDA Challenge Raises $95,000 for University of the Aftermarket Foundation

Michelin Named America's Best Large Employer By Forbes

Discount Tire to Offer Complimentary Tire Safety Checks, Rebates for National Tire Safety Week

KYB Americas Corp.'s Parts Professionals Promotion Returns

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

Camso Introduces Seven New Construction Tires

Growth Of Ride-Hailing Services In NYC Fuels Arch Auto Parts’ Business

Rotary Lift
Rotary Lift

Every piece of equipment eventually needs to be replaced. But when?

Rotary Lift offers some advice for knowing when that fateful day arrives. According to the company’s blog, ask yourself the following:

  • How’s your equipment holding up? Do an occasional check in to be sure your shop is running at optimal operating efficiency.
  • Is your business growing? If so, your equipment could be holding you back, the company’s blog says.

When it comes to tire changers, Rotary Lift recommends watching out for worn out shoe sliders, hydraulic seals and pressure bladders and upgrading your equipment if it can’t handle large rim diameter tires, which is a trend in the marketplace.

For more tips on when you should replace wheel balancers, alignment systems and supporting software, read more on Rotary Lift’s blog. 

 

Show Full Article