RNR Tire Express Again Ranks on Inc. 5000 List

RNR Tire Express (RNR) recently ranked No. 4553 on Inc. magazine’s 36th annual Inc. 5000, recognizing the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This is RNR’s third time making the list. Companies are ranked according to the growth percentage of annual revenue over a three-year period. To be featured on the list, applicants must have proven their strategies to be successful, demonstrating increased growth, revenue and reputation.

“It is quite an honor to not only be recognized for a third time but to also be ranked among some of the largest, most successful companies in America,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. “Our continuous growth is directly related to two things – the hard work and determination of our franchisees and our offering of quality products and services at an affordable price.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

Check out a recent feature article on Sutton from the June 2017 issue of Tire Review, “Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Larry Sutton.”