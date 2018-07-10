Pirelli Continues Porsche Club Sponsorships

Pirelli says the company is proud to continue its support of the Porsche Club of America (PCA) following the PCA Werks Reunion in Amelia Island earlier this year. Now, Pirelli has headed to the historic Porsche Parade in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. As part of its sponsorship with PCA, Pirelli kicked off festivities by hosting the Pirelli Welcome Dinner at the Hidden Lakes Golf Course, which is the most attended event during the weeklong program from July 8-14.

Pirelli, a world leader in the prestige tire category, develops and produces bespoke tires for both classic and contemporary Porsches: the state of the art P Zero and P Zero Trofeo tire cover the most performance oriented, while Pirelli’s Collezione in vintage sizes covers the needs of classic Porsches.

And these are the very tires that will star on the Pirelli stand at the Porsche Parade. Porsche Club members will be able to rely on the support of Pirelli technicians, who will be on hand all day to supply in-depth advice and information about Pirelli products available in America.

“Pirelli’s involvement with this historic Porsche Parade event in the U.S. speaks volumes to our appreciation for the Porsche marque and Porsche Club of America, the biggest Porsche club in the world,” said Marco Crola, CEO of Pirelli Tire North America. “This is a natural extension of our commitment at the OE level, where we have worked tirelessly with Porsche over the years to create special N marked tires (263 homologations in fact), tailor-made specifically to be the perfect fit for Porsche vehicles. Therefore supporting PCA is paramount for us, given we share the same enthusiasm for the world’s finest automobile design and experiences as PCA’s member base. It will be great to connect even further with this community through our activities here and communicate our latest offering, from Pirelli Collezione through to P Zero and Trofeo R tires,” Crola added.

Porsche Parade is Porsche Club of America’s signature annual event, hosting its club members from all over North America for an ‘extravaganza’ of activities and competitive events (such as the Parade Concours D’Elegance), including seminars, tours and social gatherings– all aimed at socializing and enjoying Porsches.

This year’s Porsche Parade is being held at Tan-Tar-A resort in the idyllic Lake of the Ozarks, one of the largest man-made lakes in the world and the largest in the US. For more information on the Porsche Parade visit Pirelli or the official Porsche Parade website.