Pirelli Announces Grand Prix Tire Compounds for 2019
Pirelli will bring the following compounds to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix (March 15-17), Bahrain Grand Prix (March 29-31), Chinese Grand Prix (April 12-14) and Azerbaijan Grand Prix (April 26-28):
What’s new in 2019
Just three colors at each race in 2019, with five different tire compounds available: C1 is the hardest tire compound, while C5 is the softest.
What’s confirmed
- Each driver must save one set of the softest of the three nominated tire compounds for Q3. This set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10, but the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.
- Each driver must have both race sets available for the grand prix.
- Teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.
- Selections for long-haul events have to be made 14 weeks in advance; for European races the deadline is 8 weeks in advance.