Pirelli Announces Grand Prix Tire Compounds for 2019 

Pirelli will bring the following compounds to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix (March 15-17), Bahrain Grand Prix (March 29-31), Chinese Grand Prix (April 12-14) and Azerbaijan Grand Prix (April 26-28):

What’s new in 2019

Just three colors at each race in 2019, with five different tire compounds available: C1 is the hardest tire compound, while C5 is the softest.