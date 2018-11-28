Pirelli And Formula One: Together Until 2023

Pirelli has announced it will remain Global Tire Partner of the FIA Formula One World Championship for another four years, after renewing its current contract, which lasts until the end of the 2019 season. The renewal will extend the agreement from 2020 to 2023.

Pirelli and Formula 1 say the agreement was completed in a short timeframe, following the successful partnership over recent years. Formula One and Pirelli have agreed on all initiatives requested by the sport currently, and have reaffirmed their commitment to work together toward the new technical regulations expected for 2021, including the 18-inch tire.

Chase Carey, Formula 1 chairman and CEO, said, “Pirelli has been an important and valued partner to Formula 1 since 2011. They are leaders in providing innovative state of the art capabilities. They are a premium brand, a clear global leader in motorsport and our ongoing partnership with them is proof once more of our desire to align F1 with the best in motorsport and beyond. We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which guarantees a long-term stable future for such a crucial component of Formula One.”

Jean Todt, FIA president, commented, “I am happy to have Pirelli appointed for another period as official tire supplier to the FIA Formula One World Championship. It will allow all of us to enjoy the experience gained since 2011. We know how crucial and difficult the role of the tire supplier is and particularly, in Formula One.”

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli vice president and CEO, called the prolonging of this partnership to a total of 13 seasons, “excellent news.” He noted that Pirelli was present 1950, when the World Championship was inaugurated.

“Formula One is and will remain the pinnacle of motorized competition: the perfect environment for Pirelli, which has always defined motorsport as its most advanced technological research and development laboratory,” said Tronchetti Provera. “Formula One provides the perfect showcase for our ultra-high-performance road car tires, which equip the world’s most desirable prestige and premium vehicles to guarantee the highest standards of performance, sustainability and safety.”