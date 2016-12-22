Finland-based Nokian Tyres has named Andrei Pantioukhov interim CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

The general manager of Nokian’s Russian operations, Pantioukhov will replace current president and CEO Ari Lejtoranta, who announced his resignation in September.

Pantioukhov has worked for Nokian since 2004 and will continue his role as general manager of Nokian’s Russian operations, in addition to his interim CEO duties.

According to Reuters, Pantioukhov has not been considered a permanent replacement and the company is looking for external candidates.

Additionally, Reuters has suggested the process of searching for a new CEO will complicate Nokian’s plans to build a third tire plant and could postpone further decisions on the matter.