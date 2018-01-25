NBA All-Star John Wall, Kumho Announce Partnership

Kumho Tire USA, has announced a partnership with five-time NBA All-Star guard John Wall. The partnership includes a national advertising campaign and several marketing initiatives.

“As the official tire of the NBA, Kumho Tire decided to establish a partnership with one of the league’s most explosive and dynamic players that shares and showcases our company’s core values and attributes both on and off the court,” said Harry Choi, CEO of Kumho Tire USA. “We are very excited to present John Wall as the designated ambassador of the Kumho Tire brand and amplify our partnership with the most transcendent and innovative professional sports league.”

In basketball, “Handles” is the ultimate expression of skill and style that generate dynamic moves on the court. So to kick off the new partnership, Kumho and Wall are launching “Kumho Tire Hip-Hop Handles”. This national competition invites basketball players and enthusiasts from across the country to demonstrate their ball-handling skills and talents.

“Posterizing your opponent is one thing, but there’s a level of excitement, style and self-expression that only great ball handling delivers,” Wall said. “I personally love this Hip-Hop Handles program because it allows fans to showcase a unique element of our game for a chance to win an incredible NBA All-Star experience.”

Beginning today, fans across the country can submit a 30-second ball handling video on Kumho’s website showing off their creativity and flair choreographed to one of two pre-selected hip-hop tracks. Based on skill, creativity and style to the accompanying music tracks, two national winners and a guest will be awarded an all-expense paid trip with VIP access to various events at NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles.

In addition to the national promotion, Kumho Tire will bring the “Hip-Hop Handles” challenge to Southern California and host multiple qualifying competitions in the weeks leading up to the NBA All-Star Game. One regional winner will be selected on the spot by a panel of judges. Additional details surrounding the Los Angeles event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Each of the three winners – two national and one in Los Angeles – will receive a VIP experience at NBA All-Star, including suite tickets to all events being held at Staples Center and meet-and-greets with NBA legends.

All entries must be submitted by Thursday, Feb. 8, with national contest winners announced on Monday, Feb. 12.