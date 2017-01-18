In the News/Mid-Atlantic TirePros
Mid-Atlantic TirePros Koats for Kids Drive Sets New Record

Easton, M.D.-based Mid-Atlantic TirePros collected more than 500 coats for children in need during its 10th Annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive.

“This is the most coats we have ever collected in one season,” said Terry John, owner of Mid-Atlantic TirePros. “It brings the total number of coats distributed over the 10-year period to 5,000 coats. To think the event has accomplished this success over the years is reflective of how our community continues to extend a generous hand to those in need through its increased participation each year.”

Mid-Atlantic donated the coats to children in Talbot County through the Neighborhood Service Center and Talbot Interfaith Shelter.

