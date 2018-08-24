Products/Mayhew Tools
August 24, 2018

Mayhew Tools Introduces New Valve Guide Remover

Mayhew Tools

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has launched the new ProPneumatic 8 millimeter valve guide remover (part No. 32037).

The tool is designed specifically for removing old-style valve stems (not for use on tires with TPMS or TPS sensors).

Made of shock-resistant alloy steel that is fully hardened and tempered, the valve guide remover features a standard .401 turn type parker shank. It also consists of a black oxide finish, which prevents corrosion and helps provide long-lasting durability, the company says.

The valve guide remover is part of Mayhew Tools’ ProPneumatics product line, made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty. Download the ProPneumatics product brochure here.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets. For more information, visit mayhew.com.

 

