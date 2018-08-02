Kumho Tire Launches New All-Season UHP Tire

Kumho Tire has launched its newest ultra high-performance all-season tire, the Ecsta PA51.

Engineered with weather reactive technology, the ECcsta PA51 provides road-hugging grip and a quieter drive in diverse weather conditions, the company says. The tread design allows for high-end performance as well as providing extended tread life.

“This is an extremely important segment for Kumho Tire given the forecasted growth of the UHP All-Season market,” said Shawn Denlein, executive vice president of sales and marketing of Kumho USA. “We are proud and excited to share and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to innovation and technology by introducing a premium tire that amplifies the overall driving experience and surpasses the expectations of our consumers.”

Covering about 95% of top 50 UHP all-season fitments in the market, the new Ecsta PA51 is tailored to all drivers who want the handling of an ultra-high performance tire without compromising all-season capability. With the new Ecsta PA51, drivers now can enjoy smooth handling and superb grip season after season.

Along with the redesigned tread pattern that provides more grip and improved wet and dry braking, the Ecsta PA51 also features:

Handling and performance through the strengthened center rib and outside shoulder block stiffness. This has also has the added benefit of providing a longer, more evenly wearing tire.

Four wide circumferential grooves and open shoulder lateral grooves to help to evacuate water from underneath the tire to help provide wet weather traction and prevent hydroplaning.

Kumho’s variable pitch sequence technology helps to minimize noise to provide a quieter and more comfortable drive to meet the demands of today’s drivers

Full-depth winter sipes help maximize winter traction and driving stability. The new Zig-Zag circumferential groove also creates biting edges to increase winter traction and remove slush without sacrificing wet traction.

The Ecsta PA51 is backed by a 45,000 mileage limited tread wear warranty and road hazard warranty. The tire is now available in 43 sizes ranging from 16-in. to 20-in., with 12 additional sizes launching later this year. To learn more, contact an authorized Kumho Tire dealer or visit Kumhotireusa.com.