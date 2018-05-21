Keystone Automotive Adds Loctite, Champion Brands

Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc. has added two new lines to its speed and performance category.

The Pennsylvania-based distributor has added Loctite and Champion brands. Loctite products it will carry include adhesives, sealants, lubricants and more to help with services from gasket repair to transmission maintenance and leaking exhausts. Its Champion brand products include specialty lubricants across automotive, heavy truck, agricultural and specialty markets for daily drivers to extreme race vehicles.

“Henkel’s Loctite branded line of adhesives and sealants provide solutions that deliver the latest patented formulations with unique package delivery systems,” said John Farrand, Loctite’s eastern regional manager. “Both Keystone and Loctite offer products that enhance a vehicle’s capability and reliability, from the street to the trail. Using genuine Loctite products to install parts and accessories distributed through Keystone will help maximize performance and dependability … and provide customer satisfaction every time their products are used in the marketplace.”

Keystone will also benefit from Champion’s more than 300 products that also include offerings in fuel, brake fluid, oil and engine additives.

“Champion Brands and Loctite have a proven commitment to quality products that offer reliable protection and performance. They’ll be great additions to the Keystone lineup,” said Dave Burke, Keystone’s category manager.