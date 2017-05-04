In the News/Ken-Tool
May 4, 2017

Ken-Tool Hires National Sales Manager 

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Border Adjustment Tax to Increase Auto Repairs, Maintenance Costs

Superior Tire & Auto Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Ken-Tool Hires National Sales Manager 

AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

Tireco Promotes Eastern Sales Director

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

AAPEX 2017 Registration Open

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Ben Graham has joined Ken-Tool as the company’s national sales manager.

 We are very pleased to welcome Ben Graham to Ken-Tool as our new national sales manager,” said Douglas Romstadt, president of Ken-Tool. “Ben brings with him over 20-plus years of experience in the tire and rubber industry to the company, and his deep knowledge of our product lines and distribution channels will allow for a quick and seamless transition in this role.”

In his new role, Graham will be responsible for Ken-Tool’s marketing initiatives. He will report directly to Romstadt.

Graham has spent his entire career in the tire and rubber industry. Prior to joining Ken-Tool he spent nearly 20 years at Myers Industries. Before that he worked at BJ Rocket America.

Graham is a graduate of the University of Akron.

 

Show Full Article