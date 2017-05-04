Ken-Tool Hires National Sales Manager 

Ben Graham has joined Ken-Tool as the company’s national sales manager.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ben Graham to Ken-Tool as our new national sales manager,” said Douglas Romstadt, president of Ken-Tool. “Ben brings with him over 20-plus years of experience in the tire and rubber industry to the company, and his deep knowledge of our product lines and distribution channels will allow for a quick and seamless transition in this role.”

In his new role, Graham will be responsible for Ken-Tool’s marketing initiatives. He will report directly to Romstadt.

Graham has spent his entire career in the tire and rubber industry. Prior to joining Ken-Tool he spent nearly 20 years at Myers Industries. Before that he worked at BJ Rocket America.

Graham is a graduate of the University of Akron.