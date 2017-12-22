James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

New England Patriots fullback James Develin made a visit to a Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Truck center in Massachusetts recently to share his football journey.

Develin stopped at Sullivan Tire’s North Attleborough location to talk about his insight on the NFL and give tips for the perfect game-day stance.

Develin, who has a mechanical engineering degree from Brown University, also paid a visit to Sullivan employees at its distribution center and warehouse in Taunton in September.

Develin was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent in 2013. Sullivan Tire and Auto Service was founded in Massachusetts and has deep roots in New England with 100-plus locations.