Hercules Introduces New Line of Specialty Commercial Tires

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has introduced a new product line of specialty commercial tires to be available across the U.S.

The new product line will include skid steer, backhoe, compact utility, small bias OTR and small radial OTR tires. This is the first time Hercules brings its trusted name to the industrial and OTR segments.

“This year, we are celebrating the 65th year of the Hercules brand – a brand that dealers and consumers have relied on for quality, value, versatility and performance,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules. “We have been expanding and refining our medium truck offerings over the last several years. Moving into the specialty commercial category seemed like a natural evolution for us.”

The first available product in the lineup is the Hercules HDR 325 Radial E3/L3 Loader. Available in 17.5” to 23.5” widths, the HDR 325 tire features cut and chip resistant compounding and tread designed to promote traction and stability.

“In all, 14 different product styles will be introduced,” said Emans. “We are excited to share our exceptional quality and value with a new market, and look forward to communicating updates as additional products reach our dealers.”

The lineup will be available at American Tire Distributors (ATD) locations throughout the U.S.