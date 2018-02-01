Hankook America Names New Head of Replacement Tire Sales

Hankook Tire America Corp. announced tire industry veteran Jim Sicking will now serve as the company’s senior director of PCLT sales, overseeing all replacement tire sales at the company.

“I appreciate this opportunity to help lead passenger and light truck sales at Hankook,” Sicking said. “The quality of our products is surpassed only by the loyalty of our customers, and we are committed to providing them with market-leading service.”

Sickling has nearly three decades of sales experience in the automotive industry and joined Hankook as corporate accounts director last May. Now Hankook has placed all customer relationships under his leadership.

“As our presence in the American tire market grows, Jim provides the expertise necessary to manage our expanding customer portfolio,” said Hosung Suh,Hankook Tire America Corp. president. “We are glad he has accepted this exciting challenge.”

With the move, Hankook hopes to strengthen relationships with customers by optimizing its market approach in line with the company’s sales strategies. The move is part of a broader North American market strategy that included the October opening of Hankook’s manufacturing plant in Tennessee, its first in North America.