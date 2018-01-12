News/Continental Ag
January 12, 2018

Goodyear, Cooper, Conti to Present at Global Auto Industry Conference

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Deutsche Bank Auto Industry Conference
The 2018 Deutsche Bank Auto Industry Conference will feature Goodyear, Continental and Cooper.

Some of the industry’s leading tire manufacturers will update investors on their company’s financial health at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference Jan 16 and 17 in Detriot.

The conference, which will be at Detriot’s MGM Grand, will coincide with the North American International Auto Show. Senior executives from leading companies in the automotive industry will present on their businesses and financials.

Tire manufacturers who Deutsche Bank says will be in attendance include Continental Ag, Goodyear and Cooper.

Goodyear’s Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Laura K. Thompson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview and discuss the company’s strategies. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at 11:05 a.m. on the company’s investor relations website, Goodyear says.

You can access the webcast of Cooper’s presentation here.

