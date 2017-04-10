General Renews Motorsports Partnership with Team Lucas

Continental Tire the Americas’ General Tire brand has renewed its multi-year partnership with Team Lucas.

The more than 11-year partnership allows General Tire to support a variety of motorsports series and television-related events.

Through the partnership, General will continue to be a presenting sponsor of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals and continue as the “Official Tire” of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series. Plus, General Tire will be the title sponsor of the season opening General Tire Duel in the Desert presented by Optima Batteries hosted at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Arizona on April 22-23.

On the television side, General will continue to support “King of the Cage” and other programming on MAVTV. Additionally, the brand will have signage at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., and it will continue to support several fishing related properties along with Team Lucas.

“Our brand could not cover all the ground that it does without the help and support of our partnership with Team Lucas,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing at Continental. “Forrest and his team have such an understanding of the grassroots motorsports movement that it makes perfect sense for General Tire to continue working with them in an effort to provide value to the dedicated fans and consumers who support our brand.”