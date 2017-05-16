General Offers Customer Rebates

Continental Tire the Americas’ General brand is offering a Visa prepaid card worth up to $70 for the purchase of four qualifying General tires now through June 15.

Nineteen different tire lines, including the new ultra-high performance all-season G-Max AS-05, qualify for the promotion.

Tires eligible for a $70 prepaid Visa card include:

Grabber, Grabber X3, Grabber AT2, Grabber HTS60, Grabber UHP, G-Max AS-05, and G-Max AS-03.

Tires eligible for a $50 prepaid Visa card include:

AltiMax Arctic12, AltiMax Arctic, AltiMax HP, AltiMax RT, AltiMax RT43, Ameritrac, Ameritrac TR, Grabber AW, Grabber HP, Grabber TR, Grabber Arctic LT, Grabber Arctic.