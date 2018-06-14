Firestone Sweepstakes Brings OTR Customers to the Indy 500

Firestone, the official tire of the Verizon IndyCar Series, is inviting off-the-road customers to enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to the 2019 Indianapolis 500.*

The grand prize winner of the “Firestone Off-the-Road to the 2019 Indy 500 Sweepstakes” will receive round-trip airfare for two people, hotel accommodations for three nights and two tickets to the 103rd Running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” which will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The grand prize package also will include two tickets to the Firestone Legends Day concert, race weekend experiences exclusive to Firestone guests and access to the Firestone hospitality area at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Our off-the-road customers work in a variety of tough and challenging conditions, and Firestone VersaBuilt tires provide them the versatility and durability to get the job done,” said Rob Seibert, director of marketing, off-the-road, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Just like our off-the-road customers, Indy car drivers depend on the time-tested performance and durability of Firestone tires. This sweepstakes is a unique opportunity to highlight these key Firestone brand attributes while rewarding our hard-working, off-the-road customers with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

All entries to the “Firestone Off-the-Road to the 2019 Indy 500® Sweepstakes” must be received by September 17, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Winners will be randomly selected on or about October 10, 2018, and be notified via email and/or U.S. mail or overnight delivery service.

To enter the sweepstakes, please visit: www.versabuiltotr.com

* No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Offered only to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (“U.S”) aged 21 years or older. Winner must be in good standing with Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions apply.