Ferrari Chooses Bridgestone for Portofino Convertible

Bridgestone Potenza S007 run-flat tires have been selected by Ferrari as optional run-flat tires for the 600-cv 2+2-seater Ferrari Portofino convertible sports car. The tires will be supplied to the Ferrari plant in Maranello, Italy, in sizes 245/35ZRF20 (91Y) and 285/35ZRF20 (100Y) for clients requesting this fitment. In addition to being sold in Europe, the Ferrari Portofino convertible will be available for purchase in North America.

Bridgestone says it designed the UHP Potenza S007 run-flat tire with innovative materials and technologies to blend high g cornering with high-speed durability to match the Portofino’s sporty handling. The asymmetric pattern design with wide outside shoulders featuring extra-stiff blocks enhances steering precision, response and grip on dry surfaces. Wide circumferential grooves help channel water through the tire to maintain wet traction. The added reassurance of Bridgestone run-flat technology will allow drivers to maintain control of the vehicle after a puncture, to continue driving for up to 80km (50 miles) at up to 80km/h (50 miles per hour) and stop safely.

“The perfect combination of sportiness and on-board comfort of the Ferrari Portofino throws up serious challenges for tire producers,” said Christophe De Valroger, vice president, original equipment, Bridgestone EMEA. “Bridgestone is thrilled to supply new generation run-flat tires developed, tested and produced in Japan for this exceptional convertible car.”

Bridgestone has developed tires for Ferrari and supplied original equipment to Maranello production cars since the Ferrari 348 in 1990. The Potenza S007 tire already is the optional factory fitment for the 8-cylinder 488 GTB and Spider sports cars. Bridgestone supplied Potenza F1 racing tires to the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team between 1999 and 2010 – an era in which Scuderia Ferrari won the Formula One World Constructors’ Championship eight times and the Drivers’ Championship on seven occasions.