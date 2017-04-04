Cooper Sponsors Several MLB Teams

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is sponsoring 10 MLB teams for the 2017 baseball season. The tiremaker is sponsoring the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

“As an American company since 1914, Cooper is proud once again to support America’s favorite pastime through sponsorship of these great teams,” said Laura Goetz, Cooper’s senior advertising manager of North America Tire Operations. “We are pleased to continue to help bring great baseball action to fans across the country while also showcasing the Cooper brand and supporting our loyal Cooper dealers through promotions in their local markets.”

Cooper will be prominently featured in a mix of promotional efforts surrounding the teams including stadium signage and through local market radio, social media, digital and print media.

Between May 1- May 31 Cooper is inviting fans to “Buy Four and Score!” With the purchase of four qualifying Cooper tires from a participating dealer, fans will score a voucher valid for tickets to a select home game with a Cooper-sponsored team.