Cooper Offers H-Load Range for Roadmaster Steer Tire

To fit increasingly heavier steer axles, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is offering a new load range for the Roadmaster RM180+(EM) SmartWay-verified steer tire line. The RM180+(EM) is now available in load range H for tire sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5.

“Heavier steer axles are becoming increasingly more common in the market, and the addition of load range H to the Roadmaster RM180+(EM) aligns this product’s offerings with the needs of our customers,” said Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business.

Ideal for long haul applications, the RM180+(EM) features a highway tread pattern and optimized footprint to promote even wear. Additionally, a high tensile strength four-belt construction is designed to offer long tread mileage, durability and retreadability, plus low rolling resistance.