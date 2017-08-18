News/Continental
August 18, 2017

ContiTech, USW Agree to Five-Year Contract  

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The United Steelworkers and ContiTech, U.S.A. have ratified a new five-year contract that covers 1,100 employees in four ContiTech plants in the United States.

This agreement comes early – nearly a year ahead of the current contract’s expiration as both organizations strived to move the business forward. According to the company, both parties are satisfied with the results and the fact that everyone involved worked diligently, constructively and cooperatively to assure that these facilities, along with other ContiTech locations, will continue to provide quality products and services for all customers.

The agreement covers the manufacturing facilities in Marysville and St. Marys, Ohio; Lincoln, Neb., and Sun Prairie, Wis. These plants produce conveyor belting, track, power transmission products, and automotive hoses for a variety of markets.

