Conti’s BestDrive Opens More Commercial Tire Centers in Texas

BestDrive, LLC, a commercial tire dealer and retreader focusing on Continental tire offerings, celebrated the grand opening of two locations in Texas over the last two months, its first locations in that state. Established in 2010, BestDrive – known as Continental BestDrive in Texas – now has 24 commercial tire centers across the United States, with plans to expand into seven additional states by the end of 2019. Texas marks the company’s 14th U.S. state.

On May 10, the company celebrated the grand opening of its location in Dallas suburb Grand Prairie, a 100,000-square-foot retread shop and tire center. The Dallas location will provide new tires, services, and ContiTread™ retread tires for customers in the Dallas Fort Worth area, as well as manufacturing retreads to supply nearby BestDrive service centers. Strategically located near Texas I-30, it is ideal for access by the company’s long-haul, regional haul, and on/off-road fleet customers. The retread mega-shop has room for up to two additional curing chambers as volume increases.

On June 21, the San Antonio location was inaugurated, located at the major intersection of Texas interstates 10 and 410. The 24,000-square-foot service center will distribute ContiTread™ retread tires produced at the Dallas shop, as well as providing new tires and services. San Antonio was selected to provide additional coverage in southern Texas.

“We are excited to open these locations in Dallas and San Antonio because it allows us to honor our commitment to our fleet customers to provide them seamless and consistent coverage across the country,” said Sonny Simpson, managing director of BestDrive, LLC. “Having two new locations in Texas will allow us to produce and distribute our product to the region with higher speed, and will allow us the opportunity to provide the world class service that our customers have learned to expect from our company.”

BestDrive plans to open additional locations in Texas in the near future. Locations have not been finalized.

“Continental is proud to continue expanding our nationwide footprint with our BestDrive stores,” Steve Postel, Continental’s director of retail for the Americas region. “We are committed to a future in which all fleets, large and small, have convenient local access to ContiTread retreads and best-in-class services. Adding two locations in Texas equips us to better serve our existing fleet customers as well as offering BestDrive’s signature expertise and customer-oriented service portfolio to local businesses.”

BestDrive commercial tire centers offer total fleet tire management with Continental, General Tire, and Ameristeel brand products, as well as other supplemental tire brands. The dealerships equip fleets with new tires and ContiTread retread solutions as part of the ContiLifeCycle program, designed to lower costs and prolong the life of a Continental tire.

In addition to new and retread tires, BestDrive can help fleets select and implement innovative technology such as ContiPressureCheck™ tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ContiConnect™ remote digital tire monitoring, and Continental’s VDO Roadlog for ELD Mandate compliance. These solutions will help businesses reduce tire-related breakdowns, eliminate manual tire pressure checks, improve fuel efficiency, and extend the life of tires and casings.

Services available at all BestDrive outlets include commercial tire mounting, dismounting, and balancing, 24-hour service, wheel refinishing, new and used wheels, air-up programs, commercial truck alignments and fleet checks. The stores also offer passenger and light truck tires, however, BestDrive is focused primarily on commercial truck service and OTR.