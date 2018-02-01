News/Continental
February 1, 2018

Continental Elite RPM Club Announces 2017 Grand Prize Winner

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Continental AG is saving money to make acquisitions in the Asian market.

Continental Elite RPM Club – a program that rewards members including shop owners and professional repair technicians for purchasing Conti’s aftermarket products – has awarded a 2017 grand prize winner.

Rick Batchelor, of Mears Automotive in Brownsburg, Indiana, will receive a $2,500 Amazon gift card, a $100 Subway gift card, two counter stools and other Continental merchandise for being the club’s 2017 winner.

“I don’t really ever win anything, and I was shocked to win…especially of this magnitude. I was very excited,” Batchelor said in a press release.

As part of the club, members submit UPC panels and redeem points for products such as timing belts, V-belts, Continental Poly-V belts and Poly-V tensioner kits. From this, they can accumulate points and receive gifts.

Batchelor, a long-time member of the club, has participated in its scratch-off promotion, taking surveys to earn extra points, and the club’s mobile channel promotion.

“We thank Rick for his commitment,” said Dave Wenger, marketing manager for Continental’s North America automotive aftermarket products. “We’re proud to reward our technicians who have shown such loyalty to Continental products.”

