Congratulations to Enns Tire, Winner of Schrader’s June Social Media Contest

Winter tire changeover in Canada is known as the busy season for most tire repair shops. During the entire month of June, Schrader offered a half day TPMS training session and TPMS starter kit to one lucky tire shop located in Canada. Shops entered this contest by completing a short survey with information regarding their daily TPMS operations and the winner was selected based on their current need for valuable training. This giveaway was targeted towards tire shop technicians, service advisors, managers and owners to help their shops prepare for the busy winter tire changeover season ahead.

Schrader has recognized Enns Tire and Battery located in Ontario, Canada as the winners of this giveaway. On August 2nd, Schrader sent Yanick Leduc, Technical Training Support Specialist for Canada, to their location to lead the training session. With a class of six technicians and service professionals, Leduc spent the morning walking this group through the proper procedures of programming, relearning, installing, and removing Schrader’s single SKU EZ-sensor, as well as educating the group on the importance of service pack replacement. He also helped Enns set up a standard operating procedure to ensure they continue using these best practices in the future.

Included with this training session, Schrader gifted a complete TPMS Starter Kit that included an EZ-sensor PAD (an EZ-sensor® programming tool), with 4 EZ-sensors, all of the hand tools required for servicing TPMS as well as educational materials for their shop and customers.

“This promotion was a great way for us to showcase our post sale resources that Schrader offers,” says Yanick Leduc, “This training session was specifically beneficial for Enns Tire and Battery as they can continue to offer their customers exceptional TPMS service with every visit. I look forward to hearing about their success over the next few months.”

Schrader was proud to offer this great opportunity to Canadian tire shops and is looking forward to hearing about Enns success over the winter tire change over season. Schrader invests heavily to offer many TPMS resources for tire shops to educate their staff on the proper procedures for servicing TPMS. Service professionals can visit Schrader’s website www.SchraderSensors.com or social media pages for additional resources that can be used in their daily TPMS operations.

Schrader Performance Sensors is the automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, a leading OE manufacturer of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).