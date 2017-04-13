News/Carlstar Group
April 13, 2017

Carlstar Rolls out New ATV/UTV Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Toyo Adds F-Load Range to Open Country Line

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

Kenda Sponsors Cleveland Indians

Brake Parts Inc. Earns NAPA Award

Carlstar Rolls out New ATV/UTV Tire

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

Tenneco Launches Rewards Promo for Auto Professionals

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

Carlstar ATV UTV Tires Black Rock

The Carlstar Group has released its first mud/snow tire for the ATV/UTV tire market – the Black Rock M/S tire.

“We are excited to be able to provide a mud tire geared specifically for our UTV riders,” said Laren Harmon, executive vice president of sales at The Carlstar Group. “Our engineering team has been working hard to produce a tire that exceeds enthusiast expectations.”

The Black Rock M/S features a tread designed for increased traction control in loose and muddy terrain. The Black Rock M/S incorporates “mud spikes” in the void area of the tire design to help break the suction often associated with deep, soupy mud, Carlstar said.

The mud spikes work in conjunction with the V shaped dimples of the lugs to evacuate mud from the tire. Additionally, a proprietary tread formulation balances maximum wear properties with chip and tear resistance.

The tire will be available in sizes 25×8-12 to 28×11-14 starting in April.

Show Full Article