Carlstar Rolls out New ATV/UTV Tire

The Carlstar Group has released its first mud/snow tire for the ATV/UTV tire market – the Black Rock M/S tire.

“We are excited to be able to provide a mud tire geared specifically for our UTV riders,” said Laren Harmon, executive vice president of sales at The Carlstar Group. “Our engineering team has been working hard to produce a tire that exceeds enthusiast expectations.”

The Black Rock M/S features a tread designed for increased traction control in loose and muddy terrain. The Black Rock M/S incorporates “mud spikes” in the void area of the tire design to help break the suction often associated with deep, soupy mud, Carlstar said.

The mud spikes work in conjunction with the V shaped dimples of the lugs to evacuate mud from the tire. Additionally, a proprietary tread formulation balances maximum wear properties with chip and tear resistance.

The tire will be available in sizes 25×8-12 to 28×11-14 starting in April.