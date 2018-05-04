Car counts keep your bays full, but does that alone pay the bills?

Oil changes are the most common jobs you perform by far. But if customers bring their car in for just an oil change and never buy another thing, are they keeping you from higher profits?

Tire and service retailers must balance low-value car counts with more profitable high-value car counts at all times. This requires the proper management of your promotional mix and oil change pricing to attract the high-value customers. It’s not easy, but it’s certainly an important factor in profitable growth.

The chart below shows many of the more common jobs performed by tire dealers by year, and how oil changes dominate compared to other more profitable types of services.