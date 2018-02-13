News/Bridgestone Americas
Bridgestone Names New OTR Executive Director of Sales

Marisa Blank
Marisa Blank, Bridgestone’s executive director for OTR sales.

Bridgestone Americas, has named a new executive director of sales for its commercial off-the-road (OTR) tire operations.

Marisa Blank will lead and develop sales growth strategies for the mining and construction industries and related segments, including aggregates, ports, roads and bridges.

“Marisa’s extensive sales background, analytical skills and wealth of industry knowledge make her a perfect fit for the role,” said Bridget Neal, president of Bridgestone’s off-the-road tire operations. “We are confident that she will successfully guide our OTR sales team to provide best-in-class customer service in this ever-evolving industry driven by data and technology.”

Blank joined Bridgestone in 2010, most recently serving as director of original equipment (OE) account management for the company’s consumer tire business in North America. Over the last seven years, she has helped advance the OE consumer business by developing and executing effective customer-centric plans.

Previously, she held positions with automotive companies such as Akzonobel, Idemitsu Lubricants and Dow Chemical.

