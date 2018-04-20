Bridgestone Launches 3 Tires at Dallas Motor Speedway

Fresh from the announcement of joint tire-distribution venture TireHub, Bridgestone rolled out three new tires at the Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas on April 19. The tiremaker gave guests the opportunity to test the tires on a variety of on-track and off-road courses that demonstrated the new features that Bridgestone engineers have been working to incorporate into the new designs.

The Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo 3, Potenza RE980ASProduct 3 and Ecopia H/L 422 each represent a segment of the market where the company saw an opportunity to build upon their existing products – and to provide new products for the TireHub distribution network.

The event opened on Wednesday with a Q&A session with former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Vince Wilfork, who shared their experiences on the gridiron and with the new Bridgestone tires on the track. Their remarks were linked to their football experience with Bridgestone’s goal of providing “clutch performance” in their products.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo 3

Bridgestone’s newest all-terrain tire is designed for on-road comfort and off-road capability. The tire features new “Traction Claw” technology for improved off-road and winter-weather performance. The tire, which will be available in 37 sizes, includes an expanded 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

“As Bridgestone’s best-in-class all-terrain tire, the Dueler A/T Revo 3 is a great fit for drivers with an active lifestyle,” said Erik Seidel, president, consumer replacement tire sales in the U.S. and Canada for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “This tire gives drivers the flexibility to travel off-road while still providing a smooth, comfortable ride for traditional on-highway driving.”

Potenza RE980AS

The Potenza RE980AS is Bridgestone’s newest offering in the UHP segment. The tire is intended for luxury and performance vehicles and has been designed to perform in wet and dry conditions. Snow traction was a major area of focus for the Bridgestone design team. That company says that this effort has paid off significantly, with a 50% increase in snow performance to go along with a 25% increase in tread life. The Potenza RE980AS will be available in 53 sizes ranging from 16- to 20-in. and includes a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

“We designed the new Potenza RE980AS for drivers who want the handling and responsiveness of an ultra high-performance tire without compromising all-season capability,” said Seidel. “This is our flagship Potenza all season offering, engineered to deliver smooth handling, impressive grip and trusted performance season after season.”

Ecopia H/L 422 Plus

The newest offering in the Bridgestone Ecopia family, the H/L 422 Plus, expands the full line to over 100 sizes that cover crossovers, SUVs and minivans. The Ecopia H/L 422 Plus has been designed with a new tread pattern to deliver a secure and comfortable ride in all conditions. The new sizes for the H/L 422 Plus bring Ecopia coverage to over 60% of crossovers, SUVs and minivans on the road today.

“With its exceptional ride comfort, extended wear life and improved fuel efficiency, the Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tire is a smart tire choice,” said Seidel. “This newest offering has allowed us to create a true powerline that is a go-to solution for dealers as they work to meet their customers’ needs.”