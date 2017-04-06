Bridgestone Earns Worker Safety Awards

Four Bridgestone Americas plants have be recognized for excellence and improvements in worker health and safety by the Rubber Manufacturers Association’s Safety and Health Improvement Program (SHIP). The tiremaker received four Improvement Awards during the RMA’s board meeting on April 4.

The following Bridgestone plants were recognized:

•Bridgestone’s OTR plant, Bloomington, Ill.

•Bridgestone’s Bandag plant, Long Beach, Calif.

•Bridgestone’s TBR plant, Warren County, Tenn.

•Bridgestone’s passenger tire plant, Wilson, N.C.

Created in 1981, the SHIP awards encourage and reward RMA members’ commitment to worker health and safety. Two categories of awards are presented to companies that demonstrate workplace safety excellence and improvements, which are measured by the incidence rate for lost workday cases. The “Excellence” category is for facilities that achieve a Days Away Restricted Transfer (DART) rate that is 75% better than the average. The “Improvement” award is for plants that achieve a DART rate that is both 10% better than its rate in the previous year and is the same or better than the RMA average incidence rate.