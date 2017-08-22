Big O Tires Expands In Washington State

Big O Tires is increasing its franchise footprint of more than 400 stores in 20 states with the addition of new owners/operators in Washington state, with Dean Frank (dba West Coast Tire Pro) in a Renton location, and Thomas and Mary Flinders in a Lake Stevens location.

“We’re excited to have Dean Frank and the Flinders as the newest members of the Big O Tires family,” said John Kairys, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Big O Tires. “They are energized franchisees new to the system and eager to make a lasting first impression in the market where opportunities have surfaced as result of Steve Schaut reevaluating his portfolio.”

According to the company, Steve Schaut (dba Tires 2 You LLC) remains a Big O Tires franchisee in Washington state, operating his store in Issaquah.

Big O Tires said the company is consistently evaluating opportunities with existing and potential franchisees. Organizational growth done right through strong relationships, industry-leading expertise and solid activation is of utmost importance to the brand.

“At Big O Tires, we are constantly working with our franchisee base to collectively make decisions that are in the best interest of the individual franchisee and the organization as a whole,” said Kairys.