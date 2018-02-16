BBB Industries Receives O’Reilly Auto Parts Award

BBB Industries was recognized with O’Reilly Auto Parts’ 2017 Sales & Service Award at O’Reilly’s annual managers conference in Dallas, Texas.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by O’Reilly Auto Parts with their Sales and Service Award,” said Odd Joergenrud, president and chief operating officer of BBB Industries. “It takes many people working in harmony, at both companies, to excel. We are very grateful for this award.”

BBB Industries provides O’Reilly Auto Parts with technical service, customer service, sales support and category management as well as other parts.

BBB Industries is a remanufacturer of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM and passenger and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.